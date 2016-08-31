Reconstructed Priory Hall apartments to go on sale next month

Newly-reconstructed apartments in the former Priory Hall complex in north Dublin are to be marketed for sale from the end of next month under the estate’s new name, “New Priory”.

Dublin City Council is spending about €27 million on the reconstruction of the notorious fire-trap complex, which was built in 2007 by former IRA hunger striker Tom McFeely.

Work began more than two years ago on the redevelopment of the derelict complex of 187 apartments, which was evacuated on the orders of the High Court in October 2011.

The first phase of 60 apartments has recently been completed.

Nine apartments are being retained by the council for social housing and the other 51 are expected to be offered for sale from the end of the month, with asking prices to be determined.

The rest of the complex is still in the process of reconstruction and the council hopes work will be finished by the end of 2017.

The council in 2013 agreed to undertake the refurbishment at a cost estimated at just in excess of €10 million.

Banks agreed to write off debts of 62 owner-occupiers at the complex and some 25 buy-to-let owners were given a moratorium on mortgage payments.

However, once work began on the blocks, it emerged far more extensive reconstruction was needed, including the removal of foundations containing the structurally-damaging mineral pyrite.

The council plans to sell the 62 apartments that were owner-occupied, as well as 65 apartments which were owned by Mr McFeely and were subsequently taken over by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC).

The council then bought the latter apartments from the IBRC for an average of €15,000 each.

The council had owned 35 apartments in the complex, and these will remain as social housing, while the buy-to-let investors will be handed back the remaining 25 apartments once complete.

City councillors will on Monday night be asked to approve plans for the sales campaign for the apartments and duplexes at New Priory, most of which are two-bed homes, later this month.

Up to standard

To bring New Priory up to standard, the council has had to strip the building, leaving only the frame and roof structure intact.

The external walls are being rebuilt with new brick, insulation and fire-proofing.

The roof will also have a new covering, insulation and ventilation. All mechanical and electrical installations will be replaced and new fire alarms installed.

Inside each apartment the doors and frames will be replaced, there will be new floors, skirting boards and architraves.

Sound-proofing will be installed and walls and ceilings will be replastered and painted. New kitchens and bathrooms will be fitted.

In the common areas, lifts will be repaired or replaced, stairs and handrails will be refurbished and fire protection installed.

The basement will have smoke ventilation, waterproofing, concrete repair and new lighting.

Pyrite, the mineral which can cause cracks and subsidence in buildings, was found beneath footpaths, roads, basement car parks, stair foundations and four apartments in the complex.

These will all be removed and replaced with new materials .