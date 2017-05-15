Rainfall warnings for South of country with up to 70mm expected

There are rainfall warnings in place across the country on Monday with up to 70mm of rain expected in the South.

A status orange rainfall warning, the second highest level of warning, is in place for coastal areas and on hills and mountains in Co Kerry and Co Cork.

A less serious status yellow warning is in place for Co Galway, Co Mayo and Co Sligo, where up to 40mm of rain is expected.

Weather across the country is forecast to be “very mild and humid” on Monday, according to Met Éireann, with top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Rain will be heavy at times, especially across southern counties, with some decent dry periods as well.

Tuesday is expected to start off cloudy and damp with rain then clearing eastwards at lunchtime, leaving the rest of the day largely dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers.

Top temperatures will stay at 15 to 18 degrees.

The rest of the week is set to be “unsettled, cool and changeable,” with showers of rain and warm temperatures set to stay.