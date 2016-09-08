Questions on drink-driving to be added to official theory test

Questions on drinking and driving will be added to the Driver Theory Test, the Road Safety Authority has announced, saying drink-driving is still happening in communities.

From Monday October 10th, 17 new questions on alcohol and driving will be added to the Driver Theory Test for motorcycles, cars and work vehicles.

The questions will include:

Which gender was more likely to drink and drive and be involved in a fatal collisions? (Answer: Male)

What type of fatal collision was a person more likely to be involved in when drink driving? (Single vehicle)

Which age group has the highest number of drivers causing fatal collisions where alcohol is a factor? (16-24 years)

The addition of the questions is in direct response to a report issued by the RSA earlier this year which showed drink-driving is still a significant road safety issue, particularly among some young people.

‘Destroys lives’

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said the questions will “help to remind learner-drivers that this behaviour is unsafe, irresponsible and destroys lives”.

RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock said it was very important to remind new drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“The report we issued earlier this year dispels the myth that this killer behaviour is a thing of the past. It’s not - it is very much still present in communities throughout the country.

“What’s even more worrying is the number of young people who are dying on our roads because of alcohol. We need to use every opportunity we can to help new drivers to understand the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving,” Ms Murdock said.

Learning material on the new questions is available at www.theorytest.ie.