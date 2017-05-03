Parts of country record driest April in 40 years

Parts of the country reported the driest April in more than 40 years with mild and settled weather across most of the State, according to the latest Met Éireann statistics.

The forecaster recorded a “mild and exceptionally dry” month, with an anticyclone from the south bringing fine, settled and dry weather in the first two weeks of the month.

Mullingar reported its driest April since the station opened in 1950 with just 14.1mm of rain, while Roche’s Point recorded a “dry spell” throughout the month. The majority of stations across the State reported their driest conditions for between nine and 44 years.

Rainfall in almost all areas of the State was below average for this time of year.

The recent dry weather follows a month of wild conditions and high winds when weather stations recorded some of the wettest weather for March since records began.

The highest daily rainfall was reported on April 3rd at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry, with 21.5 mm of rain, while 12 wet days were recorded at Malin Head in Co Donegal.

Saturday, April 8th, was the warmest day of the year with a temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius recorded at both Phoenix Park and the Casement Aerodrome in Co Dublin.

Temperatures dropped towards the end of the month as a northerly flow brought showers and night frosts on April 24th, leading to unsettled weather in the following days. A strong southeast wind flow and active frontal systems from the Atlantic also brought heavier rainfall later in the month to the south and the west of the country.

The month’s coldest air temperature was the -2.2 degrees recorded on April 26th at Casement Aerodrome and grass temperatures dropped to -6.1 degrees on April 25th and 26th.

More than half of stations reported ground frost, with 17 days of frost recorded in Dublin. Only a small number of stations recorded air frost.

The lowest amount of sunshine in 24 years for April was recorded at Shannon Airport in Co Clare while Knock airport reported the lowest since 1996.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours was recorded at Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry.

Coming days

The recent sunshine and dry weather is expected to continue into the coming days with temperatures reaching 17 degrees on Thursday. There will be patchy drizzle in the south during the morning but most areas will have sunny spells.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Friday, only reaching 15 degrees, with clouds creeping across the country on Saturday. However, the warmer temperatures and clear skies are expected to return on Sunday.