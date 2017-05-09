Over 70 donkeys face death as Donegal sanctuary struggles

More than 70 donkeys face being put down with the threatened closure of an animal sanctuary in Co Donegal.

The Raphoe-based Donegal Donkey Sanctuary says it will have to close down if it does not receive more funding.

The centre opened in 2006 and says its staff have rehabilitated and rehomed some 600 animals in the 11 years since.

Danny Curran, who runs the sanctuary, said its stables were full at present and there were more donkeys waiting to come in.

He said that animal rescue was a business in which hard decisions have to be made but that closing the sanctuary “knowing that hundreds of animals will suffer is a decision I don’t want to make”.

Mr Curran said rising feed costs due to a bad harvest, veterinary and farrier bills were mounting and that coupled with vehicle running costs, insurance and general farm maintenance it was hard to make ends meet.

He said the sanctuary’s finances had been depleted to “an unprecedented level” and appealed to anyone who could assist the operation to come forward.

“There is simply nowhere else for these beautiful creatures to seek refuge and find someone to advocate for them,” he said.

The centre has now launched a Go Fund Me campaign in the hope that the public can help them keep the centre open in the medium term before an overall solution for its existence into the future is found.