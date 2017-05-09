‘Out of control’ forest fire threatens Ireland’s largest wind farm

Firfighters and two helicopters are battling an “out of control” forest fire in Co Galway on Tuesday morning which threatens the country’s largest wind farm.

Galway Wind Park is located within Ireland’s largest forest at Cloosh Valley, near Oughterard and is at risk due to the fire.

Around 1,000 acres (which is a quarter of Cloosh Valley’s 4,000 hectare area) has already been lost to the fire, according to RTÉ news.

Recent forest fires around Ireland have resulted in hundreds of hectares of commercial forestry being destroyed, with the damage resulting in “a multimillion euro bill,” according to Coillte’s managing director Gerard Murphy.