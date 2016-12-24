Oh, the weather outside is frightful

Irish Ferries is being forced to cancel some services due to adverse weather conditions on the Irish Sea, while Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning.

The Swift service between Dublin and Holyhead was cancelled for the day due to the effects of Storm Barbara, with passengers being accommodated on the Ulysses Cruise Ferry.

The national forecaster has issued a wind alert for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. It lasts until 3pm on Christmas Day.

“Southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65 km/h with gusts between 65 and 80 km/h, with strongest winds on the coasts,” says Met Éireann.

The storm loosened a window shutter at the Google building on Barrow Street in Dublin overnight. Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene on Christmas Eve morning and removed it in order to make the scene safe for the public.

There is due to be a bright start to Christmas Eve. Scattered showers are predicted, with some thundery downpours in northern areas

Winds are set to pick up later on Saturday with the possibility of thick cloud and rain. Western regions can expect near gale-force winds later in the day.

Average afternoon temperatures will be 7-11 degrees and will rise further into the evening.

Motorists have been warned to take extra care due to wind-blown debris, particularly on secondary roads. AA Roadwatch reminded drivers to be mindful of cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Christmas Day will be quite mild in the morning with some scattered outbreaks of rain.

Drizzle will turn to persistent rain in the west and spread to the rest of the country into the afternoon.

Highest temperatures in the morning will be 11-13 degrees, turning cooler in the afternoon as rain and gusty winds set in.

Travel time

All ferry passengers have been advised to allow extra time to travel to Dublin Port over the Christmas weekend due to heavy traffic and ongoing roadworks in the area.

Dublin Airport says it will have its busiest Christmas season on record this year, with just under one million people expected to arrive and depart between Christmas Eve and Friday, January 6th.

The airport is not expecting any travel issues due to Storm Barbara, a spokeswoman has said.