Offaly farmer not convinced by flooding relocation scheme

A Co Offaly farmer who has been unable to return to his home after it was extensively damaged in a 2015 flood has said he will take a lot of convincing for him to sign up for the Government’s new relocation scheme.

Paddy Towey said his reluctance came after being “ignored” by the powers that be for almost 18 months.

He was forced from his home after the Shannon broke its banks in December 2015. The 62-year-old suckler farmer spent six months living in a caravan on his land at Shannon Harbour before moving to his current rented accommodation nearby.

This was the second time in less than a decade that Mr Towey was forced from his home due to flooding. He said a surveyor told him repairs would cost €44,000.

Family home

Mr Towey would like to move back into the home that has been in his family for almost 60 years. However, because the property was situated in a flood plain, there was no point in “wasting State money [on repairs] as it could flood tomorrow, next week or next year”, he said.

He is becoming increasingly frustrated by what he sees as the State’s inaction in helping people like himself whose lives still have not returned to normal.

“Up to date, we have been ignored left, right and centre. The water may be gone but the aftermath is still here. The conditions I have to work in aren’t fair,” he said.

Although he may be eligible for relocation under the new scheme , Mr Towey said he would take a lot of convincing to participate.

Already struggling to make a sustainable income, he said any potential added costs would have to be taken into consideration. There was also the emotional toll to moving, he said.