No frightening weather for Halloween but winter on way

There’s no avoiding the fact winter is on the way with the clocks going back this weekend, Christmas decorations dotted around shops, frost and colder weather forecast for next week.

But don’t despair just yet, as temperatures for the bank holiday Halloween weekend look set to stay mild with the reliable “outbreaks of rain” predicted over the three days.

A Met Éireann forecaster said temperatures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday would range between 11 to 14 degrees.

“It is a little milder than normal,” he said.

Friday morning will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle.

But it will “brighten up” in the southern half of the country in the afternoon in time for everyone on the move for the weekend.

Double-digit values

The highest temperature will reach 15 degrees.

Patchy rain is going to stay around north Leinster, Ulster and Connacht until late evening.

The forecaster said Saturday would be mostly dry, bright with sunny spells.

Rain will affect the western coastal counties from late afternoon and spread across west Munster, Ulster and Connacht overnight.

Weather for Sunday and Monday is much of the same – cloud, rain, drizzle with some dry spells.

Towards the middle of next week the weather is set to become cooler, with frost at night.

The good news is a “good deal of dry weather” is also expected.