Nearly 300 objections to Bulloch Harbour development plan

A total of 283 submissions have been filed on a controversial development proposed for one of south Dublin’s most popular coastal inlets.

The Bulloch Harbour planning application would see a mixed-use development of commercial and residential buildings on the seafront.

Hostile public reaction immediately followed its filing in December, with meetings and an opposition campaign quickly organised.

The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council planning department was still processing objections and observations over the weekend following last Thursday’s deadline.

A decision is expected in March.

Developer Bartra Capital is intending to build seven ground-floor commercial units in place of a number of disused buildings, as well as six three-storey terraced dwellings and three houses to the rear.

Singer Christy Moore, a south Dublin resident and one of the objectors, wrote that the proposed development “has the potential to damage the amenity value for sailing, swimming, fishing, walking and regular recreation”.

“Any planning proposals for the harbour should seek to improve and protect the wellbeing of the community and the users.”

He also expressed concerns for wildlife and the ecosystem.