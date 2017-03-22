Motorists face disruption following snowfall overnight

Motorists have been advised to take extra care on Wednesday morning amid forecasts of snow and ice.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice following sub-zero temperatures and wintry showers overnight.

Rain and sleet is due over Leinster later on Wednesday, turning to snow in parts. Met Éireann said 2-3cm of snowfall is likely and some showers will extend into north and east Munster.

The weather warning is valid until 10am on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be cold and patches of frost and ice will clear. Heavy rain is predicted in the east, but it will be brighter elsewhere with scattered showers and some snow, according to the national forecaster. Highest afternoon temperatures will be 4-8 degrees.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to allow for extra time for journeys this morning.

“Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and use major routes as they are more likely to have been gritted than secondary roads,” it said. “Remember that stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow.”

Wednesday night will be blustery with further heavy rain at times, particularly in the midlands, south and east, but clearing into the night. The west and northwest will remain drier with some frost overnight amid low temperatures of 0-4 degrees.

Thursday will be “cold and rather cloudy in places” during the morning, with showers in the east and south. Conditions will become brighter in the afternoon and showers will be scattered. Temperatures of 8-10 degrees are expected.

Frost is due in many areas overnight on Thursday. Heading into Friday and the weekend, more settled, milder weather will develop.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry and settled, according to Met Éireann, with a mix of cloud and bright spells. Temperatures will be 11-14 degrees during the afternoons. Cooler conditions are expected on the east and south coasts.