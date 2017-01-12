Milder weather to return at weekend after cold snap hits country

The cold snap that has hit the country is set to give way to milder weather at the weekend. Snow fell in many areas across Ireland on Thursday, from Cork and Kerry to Mayo, Donegal and Antrim. There were no reports of major traffic disruption, although a number of flights between Dublin and Heathrow were cancelled.

Two weather warnings remain in place across Ireland until Friday evening, with snow and ice forecast for many counties.

A status orange snow and ice warning is in place in Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, while the rest of the country falls under the lower status yellow warning until 6pm.

Forecaster with Met Éireann Jean Byrne said the cold snap would end on Saturday.

“There will not be snow on Friday. At most there will be some snow showers on high ground but only in parts of Connacht and Ulster,” said Ms Byrne.

“It is going to be a lot milder over the weekend and not as bitterly cold as it has been in recent days. Friday will be bright with sunny spells. There will be some scattered showers around, particularly in Connacht and Ulster and some parts of Munster. It will be mainly rain or hail and sleet.

“Tonight [Friday] there will be dry, clear weather. There may be a few wintry showers for a while in the north and northeast of the country but it will lead to milder weather gradually creeping in over the weekend.”

Icy patches

Friday night will be cold and frosty after dark, with some icy patches expected. Temperatures will be between two to minus two degrees and it will feel coldest in the eastern half of the country, where the frost will be sharp or severe.

“On Saturday there will be patches of rain and drizzle but mainly over the parts of west and north coast,” Ms Byrne said.

“Next week will have more benign weather as it will become milder. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild but there are some indications it could get cold again from midweek onwards.”

A total of 80 flights to and from Heathrow, including Aer Lingus and British Airways flights from Dublin, were cancelled on Thursday evening. Intending passengers are advised to check with their airlines today to see if their flights are scheduled to run or not.

The Road Safety Authority is advising all road users to take extra care over the next 72 hours. It is asking people to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

It advises drivers to clear windows and mirrors and to avoid using hot water on windscreens as it can crack glass. Drivers are also urged to slow down, watch for black ice and leave extra distance between their car and the vehicle in front.