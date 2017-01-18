Man killed, woman injured in west Dublin collision

A man has been killed and a woman injured after they were hit by a car in west Dublin on Tuesday.

The collision happened on the Newcastle Road, between Newcastle and Lucan, shortly before 9pm.

The man in his fifties was seriously injured in the incident and later died. The woman who was with him is being treated in hospital.

A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said the pair were hit by a SUV type vehicle.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital suffering from shock.

The death is the fourth on Irish roads since the weekend and follows the deaths of two elderly women; Josie Duff (79) and Kathy McDonald (70) on Monday after they stepped off a bus in Co Louth.

In Co Kilkenny Margaret Webster (50) died in a collision in Callan on Sunday.