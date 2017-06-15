Man for court after dismembered remains found in Co Wicklow

A man is due to appear in court in relation to the death of Patricia O’Connor (61), whose dismembered remains were found scattered over a Wicklow roadside.

The 32-year-old man, was charged at Bray Garda station on Thursday morning and will be brought before Tallaght District Court later.

He had presented himself to Rathfarnham Garda station on Monday but was released as investigating gardaí in Bray believed the torso found dumped in a plastic bag on Saturday was male.

However, when the State Pathologist’s Office confirmed the victim was female on Tuesday and Ms O’Connor’s head was found, the suspect then became crucial to the inquiry.

He told the Garda he had dismembered Ms O’Connor, a mother and grandmother, in a field in Co Wexford and had made a crude attempt to bury her there before taking the remains away and scattering them over a 30km stretch of road in Co Wicklow.

The suspect took gardaí to the field in Co Wexford on Tuesday and when clear physical evidence, including blood, hair and signs of digging the earth were found, the man was arrested.

He has been detained since then for questioning in connection with the murder.

The woman was beaten to death with a hurl in her Mountain View Park home in Rathfarnham home almost two weeks ago.

The man being questioned is believed to have also lived there and it is understood there were existing tensions in the family surrounding ownership of the house.

Gardaí believe the suspect and Ms O’Connor were part of a close family-based group that had spent a lot of time together in recent years.

The deceased woman, who was estranged from her husband, left Dublin for the UK for a period and then returned to live in Ireland last year.

Panicked

Detectives are working on the theory that when Ms O’Connor’s attacker killed her he panicked and did not know how to dispose of the body.

Detectives suspect her killing may have been a spur of the moment incident and during the course of an argument.

Gardaí believe her killer then drove his vehicle with Ms O’Connor’s remains inside to Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, where she was dismembered and partially buried in a field.

The man appears to have left the remains in the field before returning and exhuming the body parts from the earth and throwing them from his vehicle on the drive back to Dublin via Wicklow.

On Saturday people out walking found the large part of a torso and a huge search operation commenced.

It is ongoing and so far remains have been found in 10 locations; including Ms O’Connor’s hands and head in plastic bags.

Ms O’Connor worked as a chef at Mount Carmel Hospital in Churchtown.