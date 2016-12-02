Lowest temperature of -9.6 degrees recorded in November

The coldest air and grass minimum temperatures recorded in Ireland in November were -7.3 degrees and -9.6 degrees respectively, according to information released by Met Éireann.

Ireland enjoyed a mostly dry autumn as high pressure dominated during the months or October and November.

The north Atlantic Jet Stream affected weather over Ireland during September from the previous month, steering frontal systems and depressions eastwards and making for an overall mild, wet and windy month.

All places reported below autumn long-term average (LTA) rainfall, with most stations reporting between a half and three-quarters of their normal seasonal totals.

In general, most places had above average rainfall in September with below LTA rainfall totals recorded in nearly all places in October and November. Knock Airport, Co Mayo, reported its driest autumn since it opened 19 years ago.

The majority of seasonal mean temperatures were slightly below average as a continental easterly wind flow became well established by the second half of November, allowing for extensive frost and fog.

Above normal

However, monthly mean temperatures were mainly above normal in September and October.

Autumn’s highest maximum was at Dublin (Phoenix Park) on September 5th with 26 degrees, its highest for both September and autumn since 1961, while Dublin Airport’s highest maximum of 25.1 degrees was the highest for autumn in 74 years.

Cork Airport reported its sunniest November since 1962, with a monthly total of 116.5 hours of sunshine; 8.8 of those hours were reported on the 5th, the month’s sunniest day.

Casement Aerodrome in Co Dublin had its sunniest November in 10 years, with 87 hours recorded during the month, while Knock Airport saw 89.7 hours.

The season’s lowest air and grass minimum were both reported at Markree on November 25th with -7.3 degrees and -9.6 degrees.

November experienced mainly high pressure weather which was established during the latter part of October, and resulted in a drier than normal, but cold month.

The first two weeks of the month were changeable with ridges punctuated by weak frontal passages. An active frontal occlusion gave heavy rain during the 11th along with strong winds.

A southwesterly airstream associated with the Azores High brought a period of mainly dry and mild weather around the middle of the month. It became unsettled again and a wave depression passing over the south produced heavy rain on the 17th.

An extensive anticyclone over Ireland was the main feature for the remainder of the month, bringing mostly dry and settled weather. However, nights were noticeably cold with frost and fog occurring widely.