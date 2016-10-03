Lower end of Dawson Street closes to traffic for Luas works

The lower end of Dawson Street in Dublin has been closed to traffic to facilitate work on the Luas Cross City project.

All vehicles including bicycles will be banned from the Trinity College end of the street from its junction with Duke Street to Nassau Street. The works are expected to last four weeks.

According to the Luas Cross City project office traffic coming down Dawson Street from St Stephen’s Green should turn right on to Molesworth Street and then left on to South Frederick Street to access Nassau Street.

Alternatively traffic coming from St Stephen’s Green could avoid Dawson Street altogether by taking a right turn at the Shelbourne Hotel on to Kildare Street and take second left on to Molesworth Street and first right down South Frederick Street.

From South Frederick Street all vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes will be able to continue onward past the junction with Setanta Place, and turn right on to Nassau Street. All other vehicles will be required to turn right on to Setanta Place and right again on to Kildare Street and follow the road back up to St Stephen’s Green North and on to Merrion Row to exit the area.

All traffic for Duke Street will be required to access Duke Street from Dawson Street. However to exit the area, vehicles must turn on to Duke Lane and exit via South Anne Street.

Commercial vehicles may exit Duke Street via Grafton Street from 5am to 11am only.

All pedestrian movements will remain as normal. Traffic diversion signage will be in place for the duration of the works.

Luas is currently on track to be complete by the end of 2017 with new trams scheduled to be delivered early in 2018. Work on the project began in 2012. When complete the Green and Red lines will be linked in O’Connell Street.

The cost of this project is €368 million and it is one of the largest capital investment projects being undertaken by the Government.