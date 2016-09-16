Lollipop wardens trial hidden cameras to combat ‘unreal abuse’

Hidden cameras have been installed on the tops of the lollipop sticks carried by lollipop wardens in response to the “unreal abuse” they receive on the roads.

The scheme has been launched for the first time in the Republic after a number of incidents in which motorists assaulted school crossing patrol staff - or ignored their demands to stop.

The initiative, known as the “lolli-cop”, is being trialled in Co Mayo and Co Kildare.

Mayo County Council road safety officer Noel Gibbons said there had already been “a noticeable change” in driver behaviour.

“It’s a huge issue,” he said. “The abuse is constant. The amount of abuse the wardens get is unreal. It’s mainly verbal abuse.

“Cars won’t stop for them. On other occasions, when the kids get to the other side of the road, they don’t even give the wardens time to get back to their station. It’s down to impatient drivers. They can’t wait two minutes for them to get the children across.”

CCTV in operation

Signs are erected at the approach to the school to inform road users that CCTV is in operation in the area and parents have been informed of the campaign. It is only used at problematic sites.

The “lolli-cops” may be introduced around more schools in the Republic if the trials are successful. Similar schemes in England, Wales and Scotland have proven successful.

At the moment, the wardens can only take the registration numbers of law-breaking motorists on paper, “which can prove difficult while supervising children”.

“Any video footage would be used to prosecute dangerous and careless driving and help stamp out road rage against the wardens, which also endangers young children crossing the road,” said Mr Gibbons.

The cameras are activated by the warden and are pointed at the offending car to record the number plate, as well as any verbal abuse.