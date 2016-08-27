Liffey bridge plan does not have the support of NTA

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said it cannot support Dublin City Council proposals for a new bridge across the river Liffey at Fishamble Street, despite having identified the bridge in its own cycling plans for the city.

The proposed bridge spanning the river from Fishamble Street on the south to Arran Street East on the north quays is proposed as a way of alleviating pressure on Parliament Street, which is to become a two-way bus corridor following the pedestrianisation of College Green.

The council plans to create a €6 million pedestrian and cycle plaza at College Green as part of widespread traffic changes to the city which will be needed to accommodate the Luas Cross City line which is due to begin operating from the end of next year.

Block traffic

The new plaza will block traffic from crossing College Green to and from Dame Street.

Buses, and taxis, but not private cars, will instead be able to run along the same route as the new Luas tracks, north and south in front of Trinity College, and could use this route to access Nassau Street heading south, and Westmoreland Street heading north.

Earlier plans had proposed allowing buses through College Green to Dame Street, and to compensate for the loss of this route, Parliament Street, currently one-way southbound, would become a two-way bus-only street, increasing the number of bus routes using the street from three to 20.

Cars would also be banned from the street.

Grattan Bridge, which connects Capel Street to Parliament Street, and is currently a southbound-only bridge, would also become a two-way bus corridor.

Concerns

However, concerns have been raised about the impact so many extra buses will have on Parliament Street.

Councillors last May voted to support a proposal by Green Party councillor Ciarán Cuffe for a pedestrian, cycling and public transport bridge linking Fishamble Street and Arran Street East to be included in the new city development plan.

“I’m suggesting that we build another bridge to the west of Grattan Bridge and that we would use that new bridge to relieve the pressure on Parliament Street and Capel Street,” he said.

The NTA has written to the council to say it is unclear on the function of the bridge.

“The requirement for a new bridge over the Liffey connecting Fishamble Street and Arran Street East has not been identified in the City Centre Transport Study . . . its inclusion in the development plan cannot be supported by the authority and it is recommended that it is removed, or its function clarified in a manner than could be supported by the authority.”

However, Mr Cuffe said he stood by his proposal and did not intend to accept its removal from the development plan.

“I believe that a bridge at that point will contribute to an improved environment for the city, particularly once the pedestrian and cycle plaza at College Green is in place.”

Mr Cuffe pointed out that the NTA’s Greater Dublin Area Cycle Network Plan, published in 2013, identifies the need for a new cycling bridge over the river at Fishamble Street.