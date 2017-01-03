Kildare named Ireland’s cleanest town by litter group

Kildare has been named Ireland’s cleanest town by the Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) group.

Roscommon town came second while Asbourne came third, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to the natinoal survey Dublin’s rubbish problems have worsened, but Galvone in Limerick is the State’s dirtiest district,.

The survey, which was carried out by An Taisce for the anti-litter business organisation, noted a “disappointing deterioration” in the cleanliness of the capital, with a high number of blackspots in Dublin’s north inner city.

Despite a Dublin City Council crackdown on illegal dumping in the area east of O’Connell Street, which has seen the council install CCTV to catch dumpers, the area has shown a sharp fall in the number of litter-free sites, with some parts of the north inner city described as “very neglected”.

“We have seen the efforts and investment of Dublin City Council in this area and this result is a disappointment after the progress of the previous year.

“Managing an urban area of this nature is problematic and we hope this is just a blip on the way to sustained improvement, ” Ibal spokesman Conor Horgan said.

Last year there was an increase in litter levels across the State, especially in urban areas.

Slightly more than 70 per cent of the 40 towns, cities and urban areas surveyed were found to be “clean to European norms”; however, two years ago that figure stood at 85 per cent.

Overall increase

Waterford city was among the top ranking areas, but Dublin city centre and Limerick city both slipped to join Galway city as “moderately littered”, Mr Horgan said.

“The poor showing by our cities generally goes some way to explaining the overall increase in litter levels. Last year all our major cities other than Dublin were clean; this time round the majority are littered,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dumping was at the heart of Ireland’s litter problem, he said.

“The problem is becoming less about cleaning up after kids who have dropped sweet papers on the main street,” he said.

“It’s about people deliberately and covertly evading bin charges by illegally disposing of their rubbish on wasteland or derelict sites, which then become magnets for all sorts of litter.

“Dumping needs to be higher on the political agenda, as it’s an issue that really matters to people and to our economy.”

Galvone in Limerick was the worst littered area, with parts of the industrial estate “in a terrible condition” and an Irish Rail area used as a dumping ground. Cork had two areas in the bottom five, Mahon and Farranree, which had only one litter-free site.

“In addition to the north inner city, Ballymun also showed a deterioration with Balbutcher Lane “characterised by dumping”.