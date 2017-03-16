It’s a girl! Elephant calf born at Dublin Zoo on Monday

A female elephant calf was born at Dublin Zoo on Monday night weighing 80kg.

The mother elephant, named Dina, is the Dublin Zoo herd’s matriarch and gave birth to the healthy calf after a 22-month gestation period.

The new arrival is Dina’s third calf and the fifth elephant calf born at Dublin Zoo in three years.

The calf’s mother Dina is the herd’s matriarch

The new-born will join the herd of nine Asian elephants, including father Upali, in the Kaziranga Forest Trail.

Gerry Creighton, Operations Manager at Dublin Zoo, said “The calf is feeding exceptionally well and has settled into her surroundings seamlessly.

This is Dina’s third calf and so naturally, she has developed excellent maternal instincts over the years.”

A statement from Dublin Zoo said the new calf was a “significant success” for Dublin Zoo as part of its work in helping the survival of the Asian elephant.

It is estimated that only 30,000 to 60,000 of these animals exist in the wild.

You can visit the new arrival at the Kaziranga Forest Trail in Dublin Zoo.