Ireland is worried about microbeads, but what exactly are they?

Microbeads are a “growing problem” in Ireland which needs to be looked at, Minister for Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten has said.

“A single shower can lead to 100,000 micro beads going into our waterways - it’s a huge and growing problem, not just in the country, but internationally. I know in both the United States and the UK they’re outlawing the use of micro beads in cosmetics,” Mr Naughten said.

“The EU is also looking at this issue, there is a role for the EU in relation to this but here in Ireland as well we are looking at microbeads getting into our water systems because they’re having a huge impact in relation to out fish stocks and in relation to our clean water standards,” he told RTÉ radio.

Microbeads are very small balls of plastic which are used for their exfoliating properties in soaps, toothpaste and other cosmetic products.

The tiny plastic particles could pose a threat to marine wildlife when washed into the ocean as they can be mistaken for food, according to conservationists.

Micro plastics can wash into water as a result of industrial activities such as shipping, but also come from homes.

In September, the UK government announced plans for a full ban on the use of microbeads in cosmetics by 2017, while the US has also committed to banning them by mid-2017.

