Inflatable boat needed for Electric Picnic but Croke Park to stay dry

Will the sun be shining this weekend for the last music festival of the summer and the final battle to see who will become the All-Ireland senior hurling champions?

There will be spells of sunshine this weekend, but not many. Festival goers will need to stock up on rain ponchos, and possibly bring an inflatable boat, with heavy and persistent rain set to fall all through Saturday.

Thousands will flock to see more than 2,000 performers on the multiple stages at the three-day Electric Picnic music and arts festival in Stradbally, Co Laois that starts on Friday.

Met Éireann forecasters have said Friday will be a mild day with highest temperatures between 16 to 19 degrees.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers with fresh and gusty winds in the northwest.

Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly said Saturday was going to be a wet day as the rain would be persistent and heavy.

Forecasters predict the rain will spread to all parts of the country with particularly heavy showers in southern and southeastern areas.

“It won’t be particularly windy,” Ms Donnelly said. Some strong winds are expected in the southern counties but elsewhere it will be only light winds.

On Saturday night the persistent rain will change to showers.

Ms Donnelly said Sunday looked likely to be a “much drier” day than Saturday.

There will be some showers in the morning but it will stay mainly dry and bright for the afternoon and evening.

Ms Donnelly said temperatures over the weekend will be “normal for this time of year,” ranging between 16 to 19 degrees.

Events

AA Roadwatch has warned people going to Electric Picnic to expect delays, particularly on Friday during rush hour traffic.

An Garda Síochána and Festival Republic have issued an official traffic management plan for the different approach roads depending on your ticket type, be it general camping, family camping, campervan or Sunday.

On Saturday, the The Boston College Eagles will clash with The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road at 12.30pm.

Although it will be a very rainy day, fans are not allowed to use umbrellas inside the stadium.

The Dart stop is right at the stadium and main car park for drivers is at the entrance off Lansdowne Road.

On Sunday, the dry weather will arrive in time for the senior hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny at Croke Park stadium that will begin at 3.30pm.

The minor game between Tipperary and Limerick will start at 1.30pm.

About 82,300 fans are expected the attend the finals that will be finished at about 5.30pm.

Gardaí have warned drivers that illegally or improperly parked cars have the potential to cause traffic disruption or cause difficulties to emergency vehicles that may need access to the stadium.

They have asked people to use public transport and the park and ride service where possible.

The two confirmed supervised car parks available around Croke Park are at O’Connell’s School in North Richmond Street (400 spaces) and Clonliffe College car park (2,000 spaces) via lower Drumcondra Road.

Gardaí have advised people leaving the stadium after the game have the following options: via the M1 to the M50, to the (M2) Ashbourne Road, (M3) Navan Road, (M4) Lucan Road, (M7) Naas Road and (M11) Wexford Road.