IFA calls for fair treatment of farmers over new nitrates rule

Farmers must be treated fairly this winter and must not be penalised for taking “manure management” steps due to animal welfare concerns, the Irish Farmers’ Association has said.

TDs in some parts of the country have received representations from farmers who have been unable to empty slurry tanks due to wet ground conditions, and who feared penalties under new EU rules.

Donegal Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue asked Minister for Local Government Simon Coveney the position regarding the situation facing farmers who were unable to empty slurry tanks in advance of the October 15th nitrates directive deadline.

In a parliamentary question, Mr McConalogue asked the Minister if he would provide flexibility to the affected farmers to spread slurry after the closing date, ground conditions permitting.

Amended regulations

Mr Coveney said amended regulations gave legal effect in Ireland to the Nitrates Directive and our Nitrates Action Programme.

“The directive requires all member states to define set periods when the land application of fertiliser, including slurry, is not allowed and in Ireland the closed season commenced on October 15th.

“The closed periods in Ireland were decided following extensive consultation and were discussed with farming bodies and the European Commission when Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme was introduced,” Mr Coveney said.

“The provisions of the regulations are underpinned by scientific research and good agricultural practice. The most recent scientific studies carried out on a diverse range of farm and soil types as part of Teagasc’s ongoing Agricultural Catchments Programme has provided further evidence in support of the efficacy of the prohibited spreading periods in reducing nutrient losses to waters.”

Considerable challenges

The Minister said Ireland faced considerable challenges in meeting the requirements of the Water Framework Directive to bring all waters back to good status at least.

“Taking those challenges and the evidence in support of the benefit of closed periods into consideration, I am not proposing any blanket variation at the present time to the terms of the NAP.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But he said that where there was a risk to animal welfare due to circumstances outside the farmer’s control, farmers with such concerns could contact the nitrates section of the Department of Agriculture or by email to with details of the flooding situation, their herd number and other relevant data.

The IFA said: “The Department of Agriculture has to treat farmers fairly this winter and ensure that no farmer endures a basic payment penalty if they need to take necessary manure management steps during the winter due to animal welfare concerns.”