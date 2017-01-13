Ice and snow create ‘treacherous’ road conditions

Gardaí have reported “treacherous” road conditions in many parts of the country on Friday morning due to snow and ice on roads.

Temperatures will remain low on Friday morning with highs of 4-5 degrees and wintry showers along western coastal counties.

AA Roadwatch has advised drivers to take “extreme care” in parts of Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Cavan, Meath and Kerry.

In Co Donegal, Gráinne’s Gap between Muff and Buncrana remains impassable while Harry Blaney Bridge over Mullroy Bay also remains closed. Drivers should take extra care on the Carndonagh Road and Derry Road. It’s also very slippery on the local Carrickart/Termon Road by Lough Salt and there are poor road conditions in Milford with ice on the Termon/Gwedoore Road.

In Co Kerry, road conditions are treacherous at the Conor Pass and gardaí are advising people to use an alternative route. In Leitrim, drivers must take extreme care on the N16 Sligo/Enniskillen Road due to icy conditions.

In Monaghan, gardaí are reporting treacherous road conditions on all roads but particular care is needed on the N2 towards Emyvale. It’s also icy around Carrickmacross, Castleblayney and Ballybay.

In Cavan there is ice on secondary roads around Cavan town and snow and ice in Ballyconnell, Bailieboro, Kingscourt, Shercock, Virginia and Lavey.

In Meath, gardaí are reporting icy conditions in parts around Navan, Ashbourne and Kells. Road conditions are also icy around Dundalk and parts around Drogheda in Louth.

In Limerick, gardaí are reporting icy conditions on the N21 Tralee/Limerick Road between Templeglantine and Barna.

AA Roadwatch has advised drivers to allow extra time to de-ice their car and to slow down and remember that stopping distances are ten times longer when driving on snow and ice. It is also advising drivers to use major routes where possible as they are more likely to have been gritted than secondary roads. If drivers skid on the roads, they should not break fast, but reduce acceleration and gears to stop gradually.

Two weather warnings remain in place across Ireland until Friday evening, with snow and ice forecast for many counties.

A status orange snow and ice warning is in place in Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, with very cold, wintry weather scheduled until Friday night. There will be showers of hail, sleet and snow in these parts of the country with significant amounts of snow on high ground where there is also a risk of blizzard conditions.

The rest of the country falls under the lower status yellow warning until 6pm on Friday with hail, sleet and snow in some parts, particularly over higher ground.

Forecaster with Met Éireann Jean Byrne said the cold snap would end on Saturday.

“There will not be snow on Friday. At most there will be some snow showers on high ground but only in parts of Connacht and Ulster, ” said Ms Byrne.

In the UK, flights operating to/from London City Airport on Friday may be affected by the heavy snow which fell yesterday. CityJet runs a number of daily flights from Dublin and Belfast to London City Airport which could be affected by the cold weather.

On Thursday, the airline offered passengers with confirmed reservations to/from London City Airport the chance to change to an earlier flight free of charge. Passengers flying on Friday are advised to keep an eye on the CityJet website for updates on their flight status.