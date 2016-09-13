Hundreds to take to two wheels for Cycle to Work Day

Hundreds of Irish people are to take part in the annual Cycle to Work Day on Thursday.

Organisers said it expected “first timers to cycling enthusiasts” to get involved in the scheme, which saw tens of thousands of employees in the UK and Ireland pledge to pedal a quarter of a million miles last year.

“This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than before,” said a spokeswoman.

“Employers of all shapes and sizes will be encouraging their workforce to take to two wheels by putting on special events and offering a complimentary coffee and croissant.”

The total number of people who have pledged to get involved is 112,281, with 649 of these in Ireland.

Get involved

Malcolm Hollis, an independent commercial building consultancy with 14 people located in its Dublin office, said it would be encouraging employees to get involved with initiatives such as offering healthy food options.

Since the company moved to its current location on Baggot Street in Dublin, there is now new availability of amenities for cyclists, such as showers, hairdryers and secure bike parking. Almost half of its employees (6 out of 14) now choose to cycle to work.

Senior administrator Mary Hutchin is one employee who recently switched to cycling to work. “It’s great cycling in to work,” she said. “I always know that I will be into work on time, whereas with public transport you never quite know.

“Sometimes a half-hour journey on the train might actually take an hour if there are cancellations. Being late to work is naturally quite stressful - so it’s fantastic to avoid that entirely.

“There are health benefits too – I notice I drink more water than I usually would when I have cycled in and I also definitely feel more energised in the morning.

“I would recommend cycling to everyone; it’s great to see how it has taken off in the office.”