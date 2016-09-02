Huge shock! Summer 2016 was ‘mild and dull’

In a development that is not really a huge surprise Met Éireann’s seasonal report confirmed summer 2016 was “mild and dull nearly everywhere”.

Figures released on Friday show although temperatures were slightly up, Irleand saw more rainfall and less sunshine in June, July and August compared to the long-term average.

Generally, temperatures across the country were slightly higher than average. Dublin’s Phoenix Park saw the largest increase, with its mean temperature of 15.7 degrees amounting to a 1 degree rise.

Meanwhile, Sherkin Ireland, Co Cork, reported a decrease of -0.4 degrees in average temperature.

In terms of monthly temperatures, June and August were mostly above average.

July’s readings were variable, though the warmest period of the summer did come between the 17th and the 19th of the month.

The hottest day of the year was recorded in Mountdillon, Co Roscommon, with temperatures reaching 30.4 degrees, the highest temperature in the State in six years.

However, despite the higher temperatures, regular cloud cover meant the country saw significantly less summer sunshine than usual.

Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, recorded 535 hours of sunshine during the spring months, compared with only 339 in summer.

In terms of rain, residents of Co Westmeath endured some of the wettest days of the summer, reporting a seasonal rainfall total of 299mm.

Sherkin Island saw the highest rainfall in one day this summer with 57.9mm falling on August 1st, its wettest summer day in 18 years.

Many weather stations reported rainfall figures marginally higher than the long term average.

August was the only month in which gale force winds were reported, with summer’s highest wind speed both reported on August 7th at Malin Head, Co Donegal with 93 km/h (50 knots).

In rating the summer weather, Met Éireann uses a system titled the “Poulter Index”, a formula based on mean temperature, rainfall and sunshine totals for selected stations.

According to this Poulter Index, this summer was “average”, ranking mid-way in a comparison of other index values equated over the past 50 years.

This trend is likely to continue this weekend and, in general it is not great new, particularly if you are camping at Electric Picnic.

Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday followed by a slightly brighter day on Sunday.