Government defends legislation on vacant site registers

The Department of Local Government has defended legislation on vacant sites registers after Dublin local authorities published blank lists.

The Green Party said the blank registers showed the legislation was flawed and needed to be changed.

Dublin City Council and Fingal County Council have said they intend to start populating their registers when they notify landowners that their sites are liable for a levy of 3 per cent of the market value of a site.

The Urban Regeneration and Housing Act 2015 was set up to tackle urban renewal and prevent housing lands lying idle or remaining vacant. It requires planning authorities such as councils to establish a register of vacant sites and provides for a levy on such sites from 2019 if they are not developed.

But after the publication of blank registers on January 1st, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the legislation is clearly not working.

“Minister [Simon] Coveney must now acknowledge that his Government’s legislation is flawed and amend it accordingly. If he doesn’t, we will address those issues in our upcoming Bill on vacant and derelict sites,” he said.

The department said it did not believe the legislation was flawed and that local authorities needed to write to landowners before putting sites on their register.

“Under the legislation, from January 1st, 2017, planning authorities will establish and maintain a register of sites [called the Vacant Sites Register] in areas which, in the planning authority’s opinion, were vacant sites during the preceding year.

“However, before entering a site on the vacant site register, the planning authority must notify the site owner in writing of its proposed entry on its register, offering the owner 28 days to make a submission regarding the proposed inclusion,” a department spokesman said.

New Year’s Day

Local authorities were ordered to have a vacant sites register in place by New Year’s Day. At least 385 properties will be placed on Dublin City Council’s register when the council satisfies itself that the sites identified have been vacant for the last 12 months.

In Fingal, Green Party councillor Roderic O’Gorman said: “The absence of any properties from this register is a disaster. It means that, under current rules, no property in Fingal or Dublin City will be subject to a vacant sites levy come 2019.”

However, a spokeswoman for the council said: “As the register was only established on January 1st, 2017, it is not presently populated with any vacant sites. Fingal County Council is presently engaging in a detailed assessment of all potential vacant sites in the county. This assessment will involve correspondence with the relevant landowners at various stages throughout the review process.”

Property owners have 28 days to object to their site being put on the register, after they are notified by the council. If the council decides the property should still be on the register, the owner has another 28 days to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála.