Got the back to school blues? Well the weekend weather looks great

Good news: this weekend will be warm and dry with temperatures of up to 21 degrees forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

According to Met Éireann both days will see prolonged sunny spells with just the “the odd bit of rain” breaking through.

An unexpected fillup for those facing the back to school and work blues.

This sunny forecast marks a departure from what has been a rather damp July and August, even by Irish standards.

Those who took their holidays in May and June enjoyed warmer and drier months than the same months in previous years whereas July was wetter and colder and August is expected to follow suit.

On Saturday a significant crowd is expected at the Phoenix Park in Dublin for the annual Big Pink Run for Breast Cancer Ireland.

The positive forecast is good news for the 80,000 fans who will watch Dublin face Kerry in the GAA All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday.

Also on this weekend is the Charlie Chaplin Film Festival in Waterville, Co Kerry, featuring workshops, performances, exhibitions and screenings.

In east Galway the Monieva Fair takes place on Sunday.