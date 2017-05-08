Gorse fires continue to blaze in Wicklow and Cavan

Gorse fires continued to rage in Co Wicklow and Co Cavan on Monday morning following a weekend of large blazes across the country.

Dublin Fire Brigade units were called to a fire at Glassamucky mountain off Military Road en route to Glencree in Co Wicklow on Monday, while units from Cavan town were called to a blaze at Monesk on the Cavan/Leitrim border.

The weekend flames left one family in Co Mayo homeless after gorse and forest fires destroyed their two-story thatched home.

BirdWatch Ireland have also expressed deep concern of the effects of the fire on wildlife and bird populations.

Noel and Bernice Brennan’s house near Kiltimagh in Co Mayo was destroyed on Friday after flaming embers carried on the wind from roadside trees landed on the roof of their home causing it to collapse into the interior of the building.

‘Devastating’

The Brennans, who have three children, bought the house in 2012 and had invested time, effort and money into improving and refurbishing the residence.

The work of units from Mayo Fire Brigade was hampered by a lack of local water sources with extra water being ferried by special tanker to the blaze location.

In Sligo, a large gorse fire that raged on a mountain in Sligo for more than 30 hours was brought under control on Friday.

The fire, which occurred at Killery near Ballintogher, was described as “devastating” to the natural beauty of the local area.

It took the work of four units from the Sligo fire service along with units from Leitrim and Donegal to bring the fire under control.

The Sligo Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118, also took part in the operation.

No injuries have been reported from the fires which have also blazed across parts of Dublin, Roscommon, Kerry and Galway.

‘Deliberate’

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service continued to deal with a gorse fire in Co Tyrone on Sunday evening which spread across a 5km area.

They also responded to a fire in Newry, Co Down on Friday night which was threatening homes and school in the area. The fire was brought under control by 2am on Saturday.

Firefighters in the North believe 92 per cent of the 221 gorse fires it has responded to in the past week were set deliberately.

Wildlife groups have laid the blame for the latest outbreaks on members of the hill farming community who they say start fires to clear heather from their land.

Spokesman for the Irish Wildlife Trust Pádraic Fogarty said the damage being cause was “enormous” and that there was an urgent need for a solution.

He added that about half of the fires were happening in areas that have some of the highest levels of protection for areas of natural conservation in Europe and that there needed to be stronger statements by farmers’ organisations, but also from politicians, who had been “totally silent”.

Mr Fogarty said the Wildlife Trust had established through records obtained under freedom of information legislation that no farmers have been penalised for setting fires.

“They are getting away with it. Evidence is difficult to find.”

He claimed that already this year more than 60 fires had occurred between March and the beginning of May.

The Irish Wildlife Trust called on farming organisations and politicians to act immediately to protect wildlife and halt the destruction caused by gorse fires.

Oonagh Duggan of BirdWatch Ireland said the impact of burning on birds of upland heather habitats and gorse scrub habitats varied depending on the time of the year, and could be “severe”.

“They can include the destruction of breeding and foraging habitat birds and other animals. Impacts can include the killing of wildlife which cannot get away fast enough (chicks and eggs, frogs, lizards, hares and leverets etc),” Ms Duggan said.

“The impacts on birds which will have begun breeding in March, April and May include the burning of nests, eggs and chicks, the destruction of habitat which birds forage in to feed themselves and their chicks.”

Fire Brigade Units continue to call on the public to exercise extreme caution with matches and lighters in the countryside.

The warm, dry weather which aggravated many of the gorse fires over the weekend is expected to continue through to Thursday when light rainfall will begin to fall across the country. There will also be some rain on Friday accompanied by sunny spells and southeasterly breezes.

Temperatures will fall slightly through the week and will range between the low and mid teens on Friday and Saturday.