Get yourself out. That’s a grand bit of weather, all the same

After the miserable, cold and wet conditions earlier in the week, the weekend has come good and dry and sunny weather is expected until the middle of the week.

Met Éireann said in its forecast on Saturday the day would be dray and sunny with temperatures reaching 16 degrees in places by early afternoon. “However it will be cooler along the Leinster and south-Munster coast due to an onshore easterly breeze,” the forecaster said.

There will be little change for Sunday and Monday. Forecasters said the best of the weather would again be in the western half of the country as a southeasterly breeze along eastern and southern coasts would keep temperatures a bit lower.

From Tuesday onwards the rain and unsettled conditions are expected to return.