Garden inspired by Connemara Coast unveiled as winner at Bloom festival

Sarah Burns

A show garden inspired by the rugged Connemara Coast has won the main award at this year’s Bloom festival.

The garden, which was designed by Oliver and Liat Schurmann of Mount Venus Nursery in Dublin, features a water-landscape with a dramatic tidal effect, capturing the essence of the Irish coast and won the Overall Large Garden category.

The husband and wife team have won seven Bloom awards previously.

The winners of this year’s festival were announced on Thursday morning as the gates opened on the annual five-day event, which runs until Monday, June th5 at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster and can also be purchased at the gate with prices varying from €16-€22.50 while children under 16 go free. The festival is open 9am-6pm from Thursday until Monday.

The flower and food festival features 22 show gardens, 13 postcard gardens and 110 food and drink exhibitors.

First-time Bloom entrants, Laura Cassin, Louise Jones and Linda Murphy were announced as Overall Medium Garden winners for their Teagasc Garden of Hope in association with Pieta House.

The garden, which aims to evoke serenity and connection with nature to raise the spirit, will move to a permanent home at one of the Pieta House centres after the festival.

Previous Bloom-medal and Super Garden winner, Leonie Cornelius received the Overall Small Garden award for the ‘Everyone Has a Dream’ garden which aims to show how, through careful design and creative thinking, we can build the garden of our dreams on a small scale.

The Oxfam Ireland and GOAL garden ‘A World Beyond Walls’ designed by previous Bloom medal winner Niall Maxwell received the Best Concept Garden award for creating a vibrant, social garden space to highlight the need for tolerance and acceptance in an increasingly divided world. The Best Planting Award went to garden designer Alan Rudden for the Savills Urban Retreat garden.

Gary Graham, Bord Bia’s festival manager said it took over 30 days to put together the site at the Phoenix Park.

“Before Bloom opened its doors to the public this morning, each of the show gardens, nursery displays, floral artistry and postcard gardens were adjudicated over two days by an independent panel of judges,” Mr Graham said.

“We are delighted to be awarding more than 100 awards this morning which is testament to the high standard of garden design, nursery and floral artistry available in Ireland. After more than 30 days building the site here in the Phoenix Park, we are excited to finally be able to share these stunning displays with the public.”

The judging panel for Bloom 2017 included 14 Irish and international horticultural experts.

Thursday’s line-up includes live cookery demonstrations with Neven Maguire, Edward Hayden and Rory O’Connell on the Bord Bia kitchen stage in the Food Village while the GIY stage will feature a number of talks including ‘Food Be Thy Medicine’ from Operation Transformation’s Professor Donal O’Shea.

Bloom 2017 Medal Winners

Show Garden Medal Winners

Best in Category

Large: “FBD Insurance “Transition” by Oliver & Liat Schurmann, Mount Venus Nursery, Dublin.

Medium: ‘The Teagasc Garden of Hope’ in association with Pieta House by Louise Jones, Laura Cassin & Linda Murphy from Teagasc, Kilkenny.

Small: ‘Everyone has a Dream’ by Leonie Cornelius at Woodies by Leonie Cornelius, Sligo.

Concept: Oxfam Ireland and GOAL Garden: ‘A World Beyond Walls’ by Niall Maxwell, Dublin.

Planting: ‘Savills Urban Retreat’ by Alan Rudden, Dublin.

Gold Medal Winners

Niall Maxwell: Oxfam Ireland and GOAL Garden ‘A World Beyond Walls’

Louise Jones, Laura Cassin & Linda Murphy: ‘The Teagasc Garden of Hope’ in association with Pieta House

John Durston: ‘Nature’s Resurgence’ sponsored by Ria Organics

Alan Rudden: ‘Savills Urban Retreat’

Kevin Dennis: ‘Living Oasis by Santa Rita: Living La Vida 120’

Oliver and Liat Schurmann: ‘FBD Insurance Transition’

Silver Gilt Medal Winners

Leonie Cornelius: ‘Everyone has a Dream’ by Leonie Cornelius at Woodies

Kieran Dunne & Anthony Ryan: ‘Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin Garden’ sponsored by Crumlin and Bord na Mona

Bríd Conroy: ‘Despicable Me 3’ Garden sponsored by Universal Studios

James Purdy + Dan Henson: ‘Cuprinol Kaleidoscope of Colour’ sponsored by Cuprinol

Dara O’Daly: ‘Greening the City’ sponsored by Dublin City Council and Greenleaf Ireland

Tünde Szentesi ‘My Land, Your Land - Ireland’ sponsored by Agri Aware

Silver Medal Winners

Maeve O’Neill: ‘The Strawberry Bed Garden’ sponsored by Bord Bia

Tricia Harris & Seamus Furlong: ‘A Space to Collaborate’ sponsored by Chocolate Factory Collective

Tom Grey & Dementia-Friendly Garden Team: ‘Dementia Friendly Garden’

Paul Dunne & Tünde Szentesi: ‘Marie Keating Foundation Heroes of Hope Garden’

Des Kingston: ‘Rustica Hibernia’ sponsored by Super Garden

Brian Burke: ‘On Cloud CaNine’ sponsored by Dogs Trust

Joan Mallon: ‘The Enable Ireland ‘No Limits’ Garden in association with Solus Light Bulbs’

Linda McKeown: ‘Until Love Conquers Fear - A Garden for Trocaire’ sponsored by Trocaire

Bronze Medal Winners

Hugh Ryan: ‘Stem Cell’

Fingal County Council & Institute of Technology Blanchardstown: ‘Flúirse Fingal’

Nursery Garden Medal Winners

Best in Category - Best in Show Winner: Kells Bay Gardens, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry

Gold Medal Winners

O’Reilly Nurseries, Mountnugent, Co. Cavan

Navan Garden Centre, Co. Meath

Plant Store, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Heritage Bulbs, Dublin Industrial Estate, Dublin 11

Fuchsiavale, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, UK

Kells Bay Gardens, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry

Kilmurry Nursery , Gorey, Co. Wexford

Teagasc, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Mr Middleton Garden Shop, Dublin 1

W.S. Warmenhoven, Hillegom, The Netherlands

Silver Gilt Medal Winners

Hughes Roses Ltd, Garristown, Co. Dublin

Riverlane Nursery, Trim, Co. Meath

Irish Water Plants, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Cois Na Trá Plants, Westport, Co. Mayo

Association of Irish Floral Artists, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Silver Medal Winners

Garden Direct, Naas, Co. Kildare

Western Plant Nursery Ltd, Skreen, Co. Sligo

Premium Pelargoniums, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, UK

Shady Plants, Youghal, Co. Cork

Dublin School of Horticulture, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

Harrington Exotics, Saggart, Co. Dublin

Papervale Trees, Newry, Co. Dublin

Green Art Production, Alkmaar, The Netherlands

Three Gates Florist & Nursery, Naul, Co. Dublin

Bronze Medal Winners

Flannery’s Nurseries, Donadea, Co. Kildare

Waterford Institute of Technology, Co. Waterford

A.O.I.F.A Floral Art Competition 2017 Medal Winners

Best in Category - Best in Show Winner: Maeve Duke: ‘Vision of Beauty’, Rathfarnham, Dublin

Gold Medal Winner

Margaret Murphy: ‘High Summer’, Sallins, Kildare

Maeve Duke: ‘Vision of Beauty’, Rathfarnham, Dublin

Helen Kelly: ‘Vision of Beauty’, Stamullen, Meath

Sharon O’ Sullivan: ‘The Evening Shades Prevail’, Malahide, Co. Dublin

Karen O’ Farrell: ‘Patterns From Nature’, Rush, co. Dublin

Carol Bone: ‘Perfectly Formed’, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Silver Gilt Medal Winner

Christine Foley: High Summer, Kells, Meath

Kathleen Barnett: Vision of Beauty, Athea, Limerick

Maura Quirke: The Evening Shades Prevail, Portrane, Dublin

Terri Kennedy: The Evening Shades Prevail, Dublin

Marion Mc Gee: Patterns From Nature, Tynan, Armagh

Ann Clifford: Perfectly Formed, Dundrum, Co. Dublin

Silver Medal Winner

Bernadette Cullen: High Summer, Monasterevin, Kildare

Louise Bolger: Vision of Beauty, The Naul, Dublin

Margaret Quinn: Vision of Beauty, Dublin

Beatrice Hertog: The Evening Shades Prevail, Warrenstown, Meath

Bridget Morley: Patterns From Nature, Ougtherard, Galway

Karen Robinson: Perfectly Formed, Ballinteer, Dublin

Sharon O’Sullivan: Perfectly Formed, Malahide, Dublin

Bronze Medal Winner

Elizabeth Kenny: High Summer, Enniscorthy, Wexford

Adrienne Flood: Vision of Beauty, Donabate, Dublin

Ann Clifford: The Evening Shades Prevail, Dundrum, Dublin

Anne O’Dowd: Patterns From Nature, Dublin

Ann Hester: Patterns From Nature, Passage West, Cork

Terri Kennedy: Perfectly Formed, Dublin

Postcard Medal Winners

Best in Category - Best in Show: ‘Caoga Bliain ag Fás - Fifty Years a Growing’ by County Wexford Garden & Flower Club.

Certificate of Distinction

‘Drogheda on the Boyne’ by St. Josephs Secondary School Drogheda.

‘Nuture and Nature the path to Wonder’ by NCCWN / ACCESS 2000 Community Development Project, Co. Wexford.

‘Magic of Mindness’ by Procrastimake in collaboration with Shannon Orchard, Longford.

‘Discovery beyond Windows’ by NLN Park House, Co. Dublin.

‘Caoga Bliain ag Fás - Fifty Years a Growing’ by County Wexford Garden & Flower Club.

Highly Commended

‘Good for the Heart’ by The Heartbeat Trust, Dun Laoghaire.

‘Reflection of Life’ by PACE Training Services & Social Enterprise, Santry, Dublin.

‘On the b-right side of life’ by Friends of the Earth Ireland, Dublin.

‘The Cunnigar Crossing’ by Dungarvan Hillwalking Club, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford.

‘Together as One’ by PACT Youth Diversion Project and Pathfinders Brothers of Charity joint exhibition Waterford

Commended

‘Coolmine 2017’ by Coolmine Therapeutic, Dublin 15

‘Escape Into Nature’ by Merlin Woods Primary School, Doughiska, Co. Galway

‘Burren in Bloom’ by Fiona Bichard in collaboration with Burrenbeo Conservation Volunteers, Athenry, Co. Galway

Botanical and Floral Art 2017 Medal Winners

Best in Category - Best in Show Winner: Prunus Domestica ‘Victoria’, Victoria Plums by Shevaun Doherty, Sandyford, Dublin

Gold Medal Winners

‘Fading Papaver orientale’ by Mary Dillon, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

‘Prunus Domestica ‘Victoria’, Victoria Plums’ by Shevaun Doherty, Sandyford, Dublin

‘Gerbera’ by Siobhan Larkin, Dublin

‘Magnolia x soulangeana ‘Black Tulip’ by Holly Somerville, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow

Silver Gilt Medal Winners

‘Rosebay Willowherb / Chamerion angustifolium’ by Lynn Stringer, Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow

Silver Medal Winners

‘Tulipa Rococo’ by Mary Dillon, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

‘Wheat Field Castlewarden’ by Katherine Geoghegan, Straffan, Co. Kildare

‘Coconut Tree “Cocos nucifera” by Nayana Sandur, Co. Limerick

‘Turning’ by Holly Somerville, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow

‘Japanese Anemones’ by Sue van Coppenhagen, Co. Cork

Bronze Medal Winners

‘Citrux reticulata’ by Shevaun Doherty, Sandyford, Dublin

‘Barley Field Bodenstown’ by Katherine Geoghegan, Straffan, Co. Kildare

‘Opium Poppy’ by Siobhan Larkin, Dublin

‘Apple blossom’ by Anne McLeod, Co. Wexford

‘Primroses’ by Anne McLeod, Co. Wexford