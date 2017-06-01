Garden inspired by Connemara Coast unveiled as winner at Bloom festival
Five-day event featuring 22 show gardens opens today at the Phoenix Park
The show garden inspired by the Connemara coast and designed by Oliver and Liat Schurmann of Mount Venus Nursery in Dublin, which has won top prize at the Bloom festival. Photograph: Fennell Photography
Oliver and Liat Schurmann of Mount Venus Nursery in Dublin celebrate winning top prize at Bloom with festival director Gary Graham. Photograph: Fennell Photograph
Sarah Burns
A show garden inspired by the rugged Connemara Coast has won the main award at this year’s Bloom festival.
The garden, which was designed by Oliver and Liat Schurmann of Mount Venus Nursery in Dublin, features a water-landscape with a dramatic tidal effect, capturing the essence of the Irish coast and won the Overall Large Garden category.
The husband and wife team have won seven Bloom awards previously.
The winners of this year’s festival were announced on Thursday morning as the gates opened on the annual five-day event, which runs until Monday, June th5 at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.
Tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster and can also be purchased at the gate with prices varying from €16-€22.50 while children under 16 go free. The festival is open 9am-6pm from Thursday until Monday.
The flower and food festival features 22 show gardens, 13 postcard gardens and 110 food and drink exhibitors.
First-time Bloom entrants, Laura Cassin, Louise Jones and Linda Murphy were announced as Overall Medium Garden winners for their Teagasc Garden of Hope in association with Pieta House.
The garden, which aims to evoke serenity and connection with nature to raise the spirit, will move to a permanent home at one of the Pieta House centres after the festival.
Previous Bloom-medal and Super Garden winner, Leonie Cornelius received the Overall Small Garden award for the ‘Everyone Has a Dream’ garden which aims to show how, through careful design and creative thinking, we can build the garden of our dreams on a small scale.
The Oxfam Ireland and GOAL garden ‘A World Beyond Walls’ designed by previous Bloom medal winner Niall Maxwell received the Best Concept Garden award for creating a vibrant, social garden space to highlight the need for tolerance and acceptance in an increasingly divided world. The Best Planting Award went to garden designer Alan Rudden for the Savills Urban Retreat garden.
Gary Graham, Bord Bia’s festival manager said it took over 30 days to put together the site at the Phoenix Park.
“Before Bloom opened its doors to the public this morning, each of the show gardens, nursery displays, floral artistry and postcard gardens were adjudicated over two days by an independent panel of judges,” Mr Graham said.
“We are delighted to be awarding more than 100 awards this morning which is testament to the high standard of garden design, nursery and floral artistry available in Ireland. After more than 30 days building the site here in the Phoenix Park, we are excited to finally be able to share these stunning displays with the public.”
The judging panel for Bloom 2017 included 14 Irish and international horticultural experts.
Thursday’s line-up includes live cookery demonstrations with Neven Maguire, Edward Hayden and Rory O’Connell on the Bord Bia kitchen stage in the Food Village while the GIY stage will feature a number of talks including ‘Food Be Thy Medicine’ from Operation Transformation’s Professor Donal O’Shea.
Bloom 2017 Medal Winners
Show Garden Medal Winners
Best in Category
Large: “FBD Insurance “Transition” by Oliver & Liat Schurmann, Mount Venus Nursery, Dublin.
Medium: ‘The Teagasc Garden of Hope’ in association with Pieta House by Louise Jones, Laura Cassin & Linda Murphy from Teagasc, Kilkenny.
Small: ‘Everyone has a Dream’ by Leonie Cornelius at Woodies by Leonie Cornelius, Sligo.
Concept: Oxfam Ireland and GOAL Garden: ‘A World Beyond Walls’ by Niall Maxwell, Dublin.
Planting: ‘Savills Urban Retreat’ by Alan Rudden, Dublin.
Gold Medal Winners
Niall Maxwell: Oxfam Ireland and GOAL Garden ‘A World Beyond Walls’
Louise Jones, Laura Cassin & Linda Murphy: ‘The Teagasc Garden of Hope’ in association with Pieta House
John Durston: ‘Nature’s Resurgence’ sponsored by Ria Organics
Alan Rudden: ‘Savills Urban Retreat’
Kevin Dennis: ‘Living Oasis by Santa Rita: Living La Vida 120’
Oliver and Liat Schurmann: ‘FBD Insurance Transition’
Silver Gilt Medal Winners
Leonie Cornelius: ‘Everyone has a Dream’ by Leonie Cornelius at Woodies
Kieran Dunne & Anthony Ryan: ‘Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin Garden’ sponsored by Crumlin and Bord na Mona
Bríd Conroy: ‘Despicable Me 3’ Garden sponsored by Universal Studios
James Purdy + Dan Henson: ‘Cuprinol Kaleidoscope of Colour’ sponsored by Cuprinol
Dara O’Daly: ‘Greening the City’ sponsored by Dublin City Council and Greenleaf Ireland
Tünde Szentesi ‘My Land, Your Land - Ireland’ sponsored by Agri Aware
Silver Medal Winners
Maeve O’Neill: ‘The Strawberry Bed Garden’ sponsored by Bord Bia
Tricia Harris & Seamus Furlong: ‘A Space to Collaborate’ sponsored by Chocolate Factory Collective
Tom Grey & Dementia-Friendly Garden Team: ‘Dementia Friendly Garden’
Paul Dunne & Tünde Szentesi: ‘Marie Keating Foundation Heroes of Hope Garden’
Des Kingston: ‘Rustica Hibernia’ sponsored by Super Garden
Brian Burke: ‘On Cloud CaNine’ sponsored by Dogs Trust
Joan Mallon: ‘The Enable Ireland ‘No Limits’ Garden in association with Solus Light Bulbs’
Linda McKeown: ‘Until Love Conquers Fear - A Garden for Trocaire’ sponsored by Trocaire
Bronze Medal Winners
Hugh Ryan: ‘Stem Cell’
Fingal County Council & Institute of Technology Blanchardstown: ‘Flúirse Fingal’
Nursery Garden Medal Winners
Best in Category - Best in Show Winner: Kells Bay Gardens, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry
Gold Medal Winners
O’Reilly Nurseries, Mountnugent, Co. Cavan
Navan Garden Centre, Co. Meath
Plant Store, Tallaght, Dublin 24
Heritage Bulbs, Dublin Industrial Estate, Dublin 11
Fuchsiavale, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, UK
Kells Bay Gardens, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry
Kilmurry Nursery , Gorey, Co. Wexford
Teagasc, Glasnevin, Dublin 9
Mr Middleton Garden Shop, Dublin 1
W.S. Warmenhoven, Hillegom, The Netherlands
Silver Gilt Medal Winners
Hughes Roses Ltd, Garristown, Co. Dublin
Riverlane Nursery, Trim, Co. Meath
Irish Water Plants, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon
Cois Na Trá Plants, Westport, Co. Mayo
Association of Irish Floral Artists, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Silver Medal Winners
Garden Direct, Naas, Co. Kildare
Western Plant Nursery Ltd, Skreen, Co. Sligo
Premium Pelargoniums, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, UK
Shady Plants, Youghal, Co. Cork
Dublin School of Horticulture, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
Harrington Exotics, Saggart, Co. Dublin
Papervale Trees, Newry, Co. Dublin
Green Art Production, Alkmaar, The Netherlands
Three Gates Florist & Nursery, Naul, Co. Dublin
Bronze Medal Winners
Flannery’s Nurseries, Donadea, Co. Kildare
Waterford Institute of Technology, Co. Waterford
A.O.I.F.A Floral Art Competition 2017 Medal Winners
Best in Category - Best in Show Winner: Maeve Duke: ‘Vision of Beauty’, Rathfarnham, Dublin
Gold Medal Winner
Margaret Murphy: ‘High Summer’, Sallins, Kildare
Maeve Duke: ‘Vision of Beauty’, Rathfarnham, Dublin
Helen Kelly: ‘Vision of Beauty’, Stamullen, Meath
Sharon O’ Sullivan: ‘The Evening Shades Prevail’, Malahide, Co. Dublin
Karen O’ Farrell: ‘Patterns From Nature’, Rush, co. Dublin
Carol Bone: ‘Perfectly Formed’, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Silver Gilt Medal Winner
Christine Foley: High Summer, Kells, Meath
Kathleen Barnett: Vision of Beauty, Athea, Limerick
Maura Quirke: The Evening Shades Prevail, Portrane, Dublin
Terri Kennedy: The Evening Shades Prevail, Dublin
Marion Mc Gee: Patterns From Nature, Tynan, Armagh
Ann Clifford: Perfectly Formed, Dundrum, Co. Dublin
Silver Medal Winner
Bernadette Cullen: High Summer, Monasterevin, Kildare
Louise Bolger: Vision of Beauty, The Naul, Dublin
Margaret Quinn: Vision of Beauty, Dublin
Beatrice Hertog: The Evening Shades Prevail, Warrenstown, Meath
Bridget Morley: Patterns From Nature, Ougtherard, Galway
Karen Robinson: Perfectly Formed, Ballinteer, Dublin
Sharon O’Sullivan: Perfectly Formed, Malahide, Dublin
Bronze Medal Winner
Elizabeth Kenny: High Summer, Enniscorthy, Wexford
Adrienne Flood: Vision of Beauty, Donabate, Dublin
Ann Clifford: The Evening Shades Prevail, Dundrum, Dublin
Anne O’Dowd: Patterns From Nature, Dublin
Ann Hester: Patterns From Nature, Passage West, Cork
Terri Kennedy: Perfectly Formed, Dublin
Postcard Medal Winners
Best in Category - Best in Show: ‘Caoga Bliain ag Fás - Fifty Years a Growing’ by County Wexford Garden & Flower Club.
Certificate of Distinction
‘Drogheda on the Boyne’ by St. Josephs Secondary School Drogheda.
‘Nuture and Nature the path to Wonder’ by NCCWN / ACCESS 2000 Community Development Project, Co. Wexford.
‘Magic of Mindness’ by Procrastimake in collaboration with Shannon Orchard, Longford.
‘Discovery beyond Windows’ by NLN Park House, Co. Dublin.
‘Caoga Bliain ag Fás - Fifty Years a Growing’ by County Wexford Garden & Flower Club.
Highly Commended
‘Good for the Heart’ by The Heartbeat Trust, Dun Laoghaire.
‘Reflection of Life’ by PACE Training Services & Social Enterprise, Santry, Dublin.
‘On the b-right side of life’ by Friends of the Earth Ireland, Dublin.
‘The Cunnigar Crossing’ by Dungarvan Hillwalking Club, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford.
‘Together as One’ by PACT Youth Diversion Project and Pathfinders Brothers of Charity joint exhibition Waterford
Commended
‘Coolmine 2017’ by Coolmine Therapeutic, Dublin 15
‘Escape Into Nature’ by Merlin Woods Primary School, Doughiska, Co. Galway
‘Burren in Bloom’ by Fiona Bichard in collaboration with Burrenbeo Conservation Volunteers, Athenry, Co. Galway
Botanical and Floral Art 2017 Medal Winners
Best in Category - Best in Show Winner: Prunus Domestica ‘Victoria’, Victoria Plums by Shevaun Doherty, Sandyford, Dublin
Gold Medal Winners
‘Fading Papaver orientale’ by Mary Dillon, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary
‘Prunus Domestica ‘Victoria’, Victoria Plums’ by Shevaun Doherty, Sandyford, Dublin
‘Gerbera’ by Siobhan Larkin, Dublin
‘Magnolia x soulangeana ‘Black Tulip’ by Holly Somerville, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow
Silver Gilt Medal Winners
‘Rosebay Willowherb / Chamerion angustifolium’ by Lynn Stringer, Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow
Silver Medal Winners
‘Tulipa Rococo’ by Mary Dillon, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary
‘Wheat Field Castlewarden’ by Katherine Geoghegan, Straffan, Co. Kildare
‘Coconut Tree “Cocos nucifera” by Nayana Sandur, Co. Limerick
‘Turning’ by Holly Somerville, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow
‘Japanese Anemones’ by Sue van Coppenhagen, Co. Cork
Bronze Medal Winners
‘Citrux reticulata’ by Shevaun Doherty, Sandyford, Dublin
‘Barley Field Bodenstown’ by Katherine Geoghegan, Straffan, Co. Kildare
‘Opium Poppy’ by Siobhan Larkin, Dublin
‘Apple blossom’ by Anne McLeod, Co. Wexford
‘Primroses’ by Anne McLeod, Co. Wexford