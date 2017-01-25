Foxrock residents commissioned survey to protest nursing home

Residents opposed to the development of a “supersized” nursing home in Foxrock commissioned an Ipsos/MRBI poll to gauge the level of public sentiment.

The poll, carried out by Ipsos/MRBI, found 96 per cent of respondents felt the three-storey home was inappropriate to its proposed location on Brighton Road.

Some 220 households in the Foxrock-Carrickmines area, which has a population of 4,405, were polled.

Developer FWNH Ltd has been granted permission for the first phase of the facility, comprising 113 bedrooms, although this is subject to judicial review which should be heard within the next six months.

A decision on an extension which would increase the size by 27 bedrooms is due this week.

Almost 160 submissions have been filed with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Conservation area

Foxrock was made an architectural conservation area about 10 years ago to deter high-scale development.

“Will this exacerbate a rush to sell and build higher density on sites?” asked Fine Gael councillor Barry Saul.

“If that happens, Foxrock as we know it will disappear.”

The poll, the cost of which was not disclosed, found almost 70 per cent of local residents regarded the area as “low density residential”.

It said 79 per cent believed the level of current development was “just right”. Height, scale and traffic featured highly among concerns.

Eight per cent felt local councillors had done a good job in representing their interests.

“We are not against a nursing home per se, or development,” said resident Brian Harrison, who is among the opponents.

“It is between two listed buildings as well; it’s supposed to be a heritage area.”

He claimed there is political support for getting more nursing homes built by the private sector.