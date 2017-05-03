Flood scheme does not threaten River Lee access, OPW says

Access to the River Lee in Cork will not be lost as a result of a €140 million flood relief scheme designed to protect the city, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has said.

The OPW was responding to the Save Cork City group, which is opposing the building of walls in place of some railings on quays along both the north and south channels of the river as part of the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme.

The group has expressed fears that the scheme will turn “Cork city centre into one large storm drain”.

A number of local businesspeople are supporting the Save Cork City campaign, including Robert Crowley of Callanan’s Bar on George’s Quay.

Mr Crowley questioned the necessity for building walls as part of the plan.

“Our family has been in business here since the 1930s, when my grandparents took over the bar, and in all that time we have never been flooded and, to the best of my knowledge, most of George’s Quay and Sullivan’s Quay hasn’t been either,” he said.

“So we are wondering why the OPW are now presenting us with this plan that looks set to ruin a lot of the historic quay walls and railings - there doesn’t seem to be an alternative presented to the people and there doesn’t appear to be a choice in the matter.”

Michael Creedon, of Bradley’s shop on the city’s North Main Street, was also sceptical about the need for the flood barriers, suggesting that much of the flooding in the city centre was caused by water coming up shores and not by the Lee overflowing.

“The worst flooding is always Oliver Plunkett Street - how far from the river is that?

“Most of the water that causes flooding in Oliver Plunkett comes up the shores, not over the quays, so I would have serious doubts that the solution to this is building all these high walls along the quays.”

OPW statement

However, Ezra McManamon of the OPW disagreed with the campaign group.

He said that, under the flood relief scheme, the amount of riverside protected by railings, as opposed to quay walls, would only be reduced from 80 per cent to 75 per cent.

He said the average quay wall height under the plan would be 1.2m, while high-quality stainless steel railings would be put in place on George’s Quay, Union Quay and Morrison’s Island.

On Sullivan’s Quay, the wall will be just 0.6m, with a railing on top.

He said the OPW would also be raising road levels beside the new walls.

In places such as Grenville Place and Bachelor’s Quay, this increase will average 20cm to 25cm, while the road level at Morrison’s Island and Fr Matthew Quay will be raised by 40cm to 60cm on average.