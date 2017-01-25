Fisheries agency seized 14.5km of illegal net in 2016

Illegal fishing net long enough to stretch from Leinster House to Dublin Airport was seized by the fisheries protection agency last year.

Dr Ciaran Byrne of Inland Fisheries Ireland revealed that in one incident alone last June a 900m-long net was seized in north west Mayo.

The fisheries board will meet with members of the Oireachtas today to discuss updating the fisheries legislation which dates from 1959.

“We could do with more modern legislation - that is one of our key priorities. The 1959 Act is incredibly prescriptive - it is too detailed. We need more modern legislation to allow us be a modern fisheries protection force,” Dr Byrne told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It’s a historical document as much as it is a piece of fisheries legislation.

Dr Byrne said that last year the fisheries board seized 1,487 individual items - “that’s on average four every day over the course of the season which is quite a significant amount”.

He said after a “very successful” year, the organisation “would like to think that we stopped or certainly intercepted an awful lot of illegal activity”.

He said: “To put it in perspective, in June we seized a 900m long net in north west Mayo. . . Grafton Street is approximately 400m long, so this net is twice the length of Grafton Street.

“That is industrial, can you imagine what kind of damage that could do to our natural resources?”

Overall, Inland Fisheries Ireland seized about 14.5km of net in 2016, enough to stretch “from the front gate of Leinster House to Dublin Airport”.

Dr Byrne said: “Illegal fishing actually impacts on rural communities, there is a view out there by some that it is a victimless crime, ‘who suffers if you take a fish out of a river?’

He said those who suffer include those trying to make a living from the resource, including tourists, owners of guest houses, boat providers and communities.