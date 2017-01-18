Father killed, daughter injured in west Dublin collision

A father has been killed and his teenaged daughter injured after they were hit by a car while walking in west Dublin on Tuesday.

The collision happened on the Newcastle Road, between Newcastle and Lucan, shortly before 9pm.

The man in his sixties was seriously injured in the incident and later died. His daughter (17) who was with him is being treated in hospital.

A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said the pair were hit by a 4x4 vehicle.

The death is the fourth fatality on Irish roads since the weekend and follows the deaths of two elderly women; Josie Duff (79) and Kathy McDonald (70) on Monday after they stepped off a bus in Co Louth.

In Co Kilkenny Margaret Webster (50) died in a collision in Callan on Sunday.