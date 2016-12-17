Farmers urged to be vigilant after bird flu outbreak in England

The Department of Agriculture is advising poultry farmers to be vigilant after an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in a turkey flock in England.

An early warning system has now been put in place with Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Association of Regional Game Councils with regard to surveillance for signs of disease in wild birds.

An outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N8 (bird flu) has been confirmed in a turkey flock near the coast in Lincolnshire, England. The H5N8 subtype of avian influenza has been responsible for a number of outbreaks of disease in both wild birds and poultry in several European countries since the end of October this year, the Department explained in a statement.

It said “whilst the H5N8 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with this virus have ever been reported world-wide and therefore risk to humans is considered to be very low.”

The Department re-emphasises that poultry flock owners are advised to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

The Department said it will continue to closely monitor and assess the disease situation and maintains close contact with our counterparts in DAERA on the matter.