Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

Seals, dormice, brent geese, and two-banded longhorn beetles

Ethna Viney

 

Walking along the banks of the River Lee in Cork, across from County Hall, I watched an adult seal devour a fine salmon in the centre of the river. He kept surfacing at intervals, wolfing portions of the fish as the moving water carried both seal and remains down the river. It was like eating your dinner while the plate was being taken away.
Paul Murphy
Cork

The nectarine-sized guy in my photograph fell out of a sack lined with hay. What is it?
James Sheeran
Naas, Co Kildare

It is a dormouse, not a native, one of the recent arrivals mainly reported from Co Kildare. Experts say DNA samples indicate that their ancestors originated in France, from where racehorse stables regularly import hay.

We see brent geese feeding on the football pitches at Templeogue College. We usually see them at coastal areas. What types of grass do they prefer? How long do they stay here, and where do they fly to then?
Niamh Coffey (aged 11)
Terenure, Dublin

They often feed on playing fields and eat all kinds of grass. They arrive here in autumn from Greenland and Canada, and return there in spring.

Could you identify the insect that I photographed on a window sill at my house?
Dermot Nolan
Kilternan, Co Dublin

It is the two-banded longhorn beetle, ‘Rhagium bifasciatum’. The National Biodiversity Data Centre (biodiversityireland.ie) has lots of reports in a broad band down the centre of the country. The larvae live in dead wood and take two or three years to mature.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.