Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

We spotted this object on a high-up Velux window and thought it might be hibernating butterflies. Liz and Frank Butler, Naas, Co Kildare.

They are probably peacock butterflies which hibernate in a cluster.

During the frosty weather I captured these shots of seals at a small harbour on the north Sligo coast. I described to a fisherman friend the wee seal clambering on to the sand bank and kissing his mate/sibling. He rubbished my version and insisted that the little seal was simply sniffing his onshore buddies. Emer O’Shea, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

I think both you and your fisherman friend are right.

I was awoken on December 16th with the unmistakable sound of a mosquito beside my head. A bite on my hand in the morning made me think I wasn’t dreaming. Is it usual to have mosquitoes in Dublin in December? Sheelagh O’Brien, Sandymoiunt, Dublin 4.

There are a couple of mosquitoes that hibernate in this country. It was probably Culiseta annulata which is more likely to bite you.

Birdwatch Ireland is concerned that a recent report in the Tipperary Star claimed that “giant buzzards” were attacking terriers and “causing major problems in the mid-Tipperary area”. Birdwatch states that buzzards eat carrion, prey on crows, rats and rabbits, and are incapable of killing prey larger than that.

