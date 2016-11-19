Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

House martins, wasps, dog’s vomit and black swans

Ethna Viney

 

During the summer a house martin’s nest with four chicks fell off the wall of my neighbour’s house. The parent birds were frantic around the eaves where the nest had been, but not the fallen nest. As it was getting dark, and cats were around, my husband shaped chicken wire around the fallen nest and nailed it to the wall. Next morning my neighbour texted that the parents were back feeding the chicks and repairing the nest.
Anne Conmey
Ratoath, Co Meath

I noticed that wasps were flying about two inches above my closely cropped lawn, as though foraging, but not landing. Explanation?
Mike Harkin
Killiney, Co Dublin

They were on their last legs before dying. A cold spell will help them on their way out.

I walk my dog on the Curragh racecourse, near the grandstand, but recently I moved to another area, nearer Kildare. I was surprised to come across a yellow plant in the grass; I’m sending you a photograph of it.
Bob Brennan
Newbridge, Co Kildare

It is a slime mould, Mucilago crustacea, also called dog’s vomit or scrambled egg. A slime mould is neither fungus nor animal but has similar characteristics; it is called a protist. Your photograph shows the fungus-like fruiting bodies, one of the many stages of its development.

I have recently seen a black swan mixing with its white comrades on Malahide Estuary. Is this something rare?
Gerry Kealy
Slane, Co Meath

That swan has been there for several years. Eye on Nature has had reports of it in 2014. Native to Australia, they are also found in wildfowl reserves.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.