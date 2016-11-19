Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

During the summer a house martin’s nest with four chicks fell off the wall of my neighbour’s house. The parent birds were frantic around the eaves where the nest had been, but not the fallen nest. As it was getting dark, and cats were around, my husband shaped chicken wire around the fallen nest and nailed it to the wall. Next morning my neighbour texted that the parents were back feeding the chicks and repairing the nest.

Anne Conmey

Ratoath, Co Meath

I noticed that wasps were flying about two inches above my closely cropped lawn, as though foraging, but not landing. Explanation?

Mike Harkin

Killiney, Co Dublin

They were on their last legs before dying. A cold spell will help them on their way out.

I walk my dog on the Curragh racecourse, near the grandstand, but recently I moved to another area, nearer Kildare. I was surprised to come across a yellow plant in the grass; I’m sending you a photograph of it.

Bob Brennan

Newbridge, Co Kildare

It is a slime mould, Mucilago crustacea, also called dog’s vomit or scrambled egg. A slime mould is neither fungus nor animal but has similar characteristics; it is called a protist. Your photograph shows the fungus-like fruiting bodies, one of the many stages of its development.

I have recently seen a black swan mixing with its white comrades on Malahide Estuary. Is this something rare?

Gerry Kealy

Slane, Co Meath

That swan has been there for several years. Eye on Nature has had reports of it in 2014. Native to Australia, they are also found in wildfowl reserves.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address