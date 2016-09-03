Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

We’re sending you a photograph of an insect that we saw in a wooden work shed in Roosky, Co Leitrim. We are two Woofers – workers on organic farms – here.

Gael Grzelak

Roosky, Co Leitrim

It is a rare photograph of a wood wasp after boring into the wood and in the act of laying her eggs. The eggs will hatch in the wood and remain there for two or three years before emerging as adults.

A flock of six of birds came to my garden. They were eating ants off the wall before they landed. You can see from my photograph that they were the size of a thrush but darker.

Kay O’Flynn

Dungarvan, Co Waterford

They were starlings.

I saw a flock of about 20 whitish birds performing a circling ritual at evening time. They descended or swooped, performing the circling ritual, and then ascended slowly for the other half of the circle.

Terence Sheridan

Nenagh, Co Tipperary

That sounds more like the evening aerobatics of starlings. They flock at this time of year and perform fantastic aerial displays, like silk scarves caught in the wind, before roosting for the night

Brendan Price of the Irish Seal Sanctuary sent a photograph of lion’s mane jellyfish on the shore at Gormanstown, Co Meath. Flotillas of these very large jellyfish have been a threat to swimmers on the east coast this summer.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address