Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

Rosy footman moths, fungus gnats, harbour seals and emerald moths

Ethna Viney

 

Recently in Saint Mullin’s, Co Carlow, I observed the first multiple sighting in Ireland of the very rare rosy footman moth. Until now only four single specimens have been found, all around Graiguenamanagh, on the Carlow- Kilkenny border.
Eamonn O’Donnell
Stamullen, Co Meath

A significant sighting. Biodiversity Ireland’s maps show also show single sightings in Galway and Waterford.

I photographed some black flies with yellow abdomens. Would you have any idea what they are? There were lots of them on hogweed flowers.
Evelyn Stevens
Corrandulla, Co Galway

They were fungus gnats. This one was the yellow-bellied fly, Sciara hemerobioides. The larvae feed on fungus, but the adults feed on nectar and are often found on umbellifers such as hogweed.

I’m sending you a photograph of some prints that I saw on the strand near Mullaghmore, in Co Sligo. The dog was very interested in them.
Heather Wood
Cliffoney, Co Sligo

They are the tracks of a harbour seal hauling out.

I took a photograph beside the boardwalk in Abbeyleix Bog. Are they the shells left after the emergence of some type of insect?
Niamh Lennon
Dundrum, Dublin

They were the eggs of the emerald moth.

The dead crabs found on the Wexford beaches – we featured a photograph on August 13th – were most likely the moulted shells of spiny crabs, which congregate for their final moult and then have a mating session. They can be piled high in heaps out in the shallow water for this process and activity.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie

