Dublin could introduce restrictions on diesel vehicles

Dublin and other urban areas could join London, Paris, Stuttgart, Amsterdam, Athens and Mexico City in announcing bans or restrictions on the use of diesel-powered vehicles.

In addition to restrictions such as congestion charging and the creation of low-emission zones, the consultation document on clean air launched by Minister for Climate Action and the Environment Denis Naughten on Wednesday also raises the prospect of new or increased taxes, to encourage people to switch to sustainable transport.

Diesel tax is about 11 cent less than petrol tax, and the Government’s interdepartmental Tax Strategy Group has already recommended increasing diesel tax by 2.2 cent a year for five years to bring it up to the same level as petrol in 2021.

Similar measures are being implemented across the world where air quality has been falling. In the UK a strategy paper from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs suggests new or increased restrictions on diesel vehicles in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Derby and Southampton.

The fuel contributes significantly to air pollution because it releases unburned hydrocarbons (HC), carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx) or particulate matter. The World Health Organisation has determined diesel exhaust fumes are carcinogenic.

“Soot from diesel vehicles is among the big contributors to ill health and global warming,” according to Helena Molin Valdés, head of the UN climate and clean air coalition. She noted more than nine out of 10 people around the globe live where air pollution exceeds World Health Organisation safety limits.

Highest percentage

The State now has the highest percentage of new diesel sales in the EU, since their purchase was incentivised in 2008 by the introduction of lower road tax for vehicles with new, lower CO2 emitting diesel engines. Diesel-powered vehicles accounted for 71 per cent of all new vehicle sales in the Republic in 2016. The average diesel car emits at least 10 times more health-damaging pollutants than a petrol car.

However, the consultation document focuses on petrol as well as diesel cars, noting “the internal combustion engine is a relatively inefficient and polluting way to power a vehicle”.

Mr Naughten has already told an environmental conference that air pollution in the Republic was costing the State €3,800 per minute in health costs.

He has also has set up an interdepartmental, low emissions taskforce between the Departments of Transport and Environment to consider the low take-up of electric vehicles in the Republic, which account for as few as 3,000-4,000 cars.

A spokesman for Mr Naughten said reduced oil prices in recent years and the slow pace of technological development had “significantly impacted” electric vehicle sales. Mr Naughten has previously said the taskforce would consider what incentives should be put in place to increase the take up of electric vehicles. The taskforce is to make an interim report to Government by June.