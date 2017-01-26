Drivers warned as gale force wind leads to debris on roads

There are reports of fallen trees and wind-blown debris across the country on Thursday as Met Éireann warns of gale force winds.

There is a status yellow wind warning in place until 3pm today for counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Éireann says winds will “increase strong to gale force and gusty in coastal counties, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h at times”.

Winds will be at their strongest in southwestern, western and northwestern coastal counties.

There is also a status yellow rainfall warning for Co Cork and Co Kerry, where up to 50 mm of rain is likely. That warning remains in place until Friday morning.

AA Roadwatch has warned of wind blown debris on secondary roads and advises drivers to reduce speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

There are reports of a fallen tree on the Rahan Rd outside Tullamore, Co Offally.