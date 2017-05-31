Cyclist dies after crash with car in Co Mayo

A male cyclist has died after a crash with a car Co Mayo on Sunday.

The incident happened on the R314 at Rathroeen near Ballina, Co Mayo on Sunday May 28th 2017 at approximately 5pm.

The man in his 50s received serious injuries and was taken to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar where he died on Tuesday night.

A spokesman said Garda forensic collision investigators had examined the scene and the local Coroner had been notified.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096-20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.