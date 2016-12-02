Commuters face freezing fog as temperatures drop to -5

Commuters face freezing fog and icy roads this morning as temperatures dropped to minus 5 across the country overnight.

Met Éireann has warned of poor driving conditions as two weather warnings remain in place.

An orange alert, the second highest warning, for dense fog across Ireland is in place until midday.

A yellow low temperature warning is in place for Leinster, Munster and Connacht and will remain in place until noon.

Temperatures overnight fell to between 0 and minus 5 degrees and will be lowest in Leinster.

The national forecaster said the overnight frost and fog would be slow to clear and could linger in some places all day with temperatures reaching a maximum of 2 to 7 degrees.

It said Friday would be a cold and mainly dry day with shower affecting the east and south.