Commuters advised not to go to Connolly station

Iarnród Éireann has advised commuters travelling on the Maynooth line not to go to Connolly Station due to overcrowding .

The advice comes following an incident near near Coolmine.

Travel alert Update: Customers travelling on the Maynooth line are advised not to go to Connolly Stn due to crowding (2/2). — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 14, 2016

The 4pm 5.05pm Connolly-Sligo service will be amalgamated, bus transfers expected approximately 5.15pm unless line reopens before that.

Delays of up to 40mins can be expected due to services departing Heuston due to signalling problems near Kildare.

More to follow