Commuters advised not to go to Connolly station

Overcrowding cited by Iarnród Éireann due to incident on rail line near Coolmine area

Advice comes following an incident near near Coolmine. Photograph: The Irish Times

Iarnród Éireann has advised commuters travelling on the Maynooth line not to go to Connolly Station due to overcrowding .

The advice comes following an incident near near Coolmine.

Travel alert

The 4pm 5.05pm Connolly-Sligo service will be amalgamated, bus transfers expected approximately 5.15pm unless line reopens before that.

Delays of up to 40mins can be expected due to services departing Heuston due to signalling problems near Kildare.

More to follow