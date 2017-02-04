Cold weather alert issued as temperatures of -4 forecast

Wrap up tight or stay in tonight. Met Eireann has issued a warning for very cold weather as temperatures are set to drop as low as -4 on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The meteorogists said there will be “sharp or severe frost” widespread across Ireland. There may also be dense fog patches in many areas, especially in the Midlands, it said.

The yellow level (lowest level) low temperature alert is in place from Saturday night at 9pm until Sunday at 11am. It has also forecast icy stretches.

Scattered showers are expected in Atlantic coastal counties but it will be mainly dry elsewhere with calm conditions.

Sunday will see temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees during the day. However Sunday night is expected to be cold again with temperatures of betwen 0 and -3 degrees in many areas.