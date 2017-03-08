Coast Guard rescues crewman from Russian fishing trawler
Helicopter airlift takes place off Co Mayo coast as man in need of urgent medical care
The injured man was airlifted from a Russian fishing vessel about 290km northwest of Erris Head about 4.30am. File photograph: Getty Images
A Russian crewman has been rescued from a fishing trawler off the Co Mayo coast by the Irish Coast Guard on Wednesday morning.
The man, who needed urgent medical attention, was airlifted from a Russian fishing vessel about 290km northwest of Erris Head about 4.30am.
The Coast Guard helicopter carried out the medical evacuation and the operation was co-ordinated by Coast Guard Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Malin Head.
The man was transferred to Sligo University Hospital and admitted shortly before 6am.
His injuries are not yet known.