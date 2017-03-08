Coast Guard rescues crewman from Russian fishing trawler

Helicopter airlift takes place off Co Mayo coast as man in need of urgent medical care

Rachel Flaherty
The injured man was airlifted from a Russian fishing vessel about 290km northwest of Erris Head about 4.30am. File photograph: Getty Images

A Russian crewman has been rescued from a fishing trawler off the Co Mayo coast by the Irish Coast Guard on Wednesday morning.

The man, who needed urgent medical attention, was airlifted from a Russian fishing vessel about 290km northwest of Erris Head about 4.30am.

The Coast Guard helicopter carried out the medical evacuation and the operation was co-ordinated by Coast Guard Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Malin Head.

The man was transferred to Sligo University Hospital and admitted shortly before 6am.

His injuries are not yet known.