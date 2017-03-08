Coast Guard rescues crewman from Russian fishing trawler

A Russian crewman has been rescued from a fishing trawler off the Co Mayo coast by the Irish Coast Guard on Wednesday morning.

The man, who needed urgent medical attention, was airlifted from a Russian fishing vessel about 290km northwest of Erris Head about 4.30am.

The Coast Guard helicopter carried out the medical evacuation and the operation was co-ordinated by Coast Guard Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Malin Head.

The man was transferred to Sligo University Hospital and admitted shortly before 6am.

His injuries are not yet known.