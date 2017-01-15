Co Kilkenny fatality sparks appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a pedestrian in her 60s was killed.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 6pm at Green Street, Callan, Co Kilkenny. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was not injured. The road was closed on Sunday night and was not expected to reopen until Monday morning.

Anyone who was in the area of Green Street, Callan, or who drove through the town at about 6pm is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056-7775000.