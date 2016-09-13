Boil water notice lifted for 46,500 Mayo people after 11 days

A contamination alert on a water scheme which supplies 46,500 consumers in Co Mayo has been lifted.

Mayo County Council confirmed on Tuesday that it was no longer necessary for people on the scheme to boil water to make it safe for human consumtpion.

The precaution was put in place by the HSE eleven days ago following the detection of cryptosporidium - a microscopic parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness - in the supply.

Residents in towns in the south of the county, including Castlebar, Westport, Claremorris, Ballinrobe, Ballyhaunis and Knock, were affected.

Mayo County Secretary John Condon said the latest tests on the supply indicated an “all clear” for the supply.

The council said no cases of illness had so far resulted from the presence of the parasite in the Lough Mask scheme.

Council chief executive Peter Hynes apologised for any inconvenience experienced by those affected by the contamination.